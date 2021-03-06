Minor boy drowns at Lalmohan





LALMOHAN, BHOLA, Mar 5: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Md Nahid, 3, son of Sumon, a resident of Charmollaji Village.

Local sources said Nahid was playing at their courtyard in the morning. At one stage, he slipped into a pond while his relatives were unaware of it.

After searching, the family members found the floating body on water and recovered it

Officer-in-Charge of Lalmohan Police Station Maksudur Rahman Murad confirmed the incident.

















