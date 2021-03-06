Video
Three found dead in 3 dists

Published : Saturday, 6 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Our Correspondents

Three people including a newborn baby and an elderly woman were found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Tangail, Netrakona and Chapainawabganj, in two days.  
NAGARPUR, TANGAIL: Police recovered the body of a day-labourer from a pond in Nagarpur Upazila of the district on Friday morning.
The deceased was identified as Md Sabed Ali, 42, son of Ramej Ali of Gopalpur Randhni Para Village in the upazila. He lived in Charabag Village under Mamudnagar Union.   
Police and local sources said Sabed went out of the house at dawn for work purpose. Later, locals spotted his floating body in one Parash Ali's pond in the area at around 7am and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
The body bore injury marks on its head.
Locals suspect that he might have been killed over extramarital affair.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nagarpur Police Station (PS) Md Anisur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter.
NETRAKONA: Police recovered the half decomposed body of a newborn baby in Purbadhala Upazila of the district on Thursday night.
The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.
Police sources said locals spotted the body in a canal in Balia area at and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Netrakona Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Purbadhala PS OC Muhammad Shibirul Islam confirmed the incident.  
CHAPAINAWABGANJ: Police recovered the throat-slit body of an elderly woman in Shibganj Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.
The deceased was identified as Jamuna Pal, 60, wife of Sukumer Pal, a resident of Babupara area under Shibganj Municipality.
Shibganj PS OC Farid Hossain said miscreants might have entered the house at early hours and slaughtered the woman.
A case was filed with the PS in this connection, the OC added.


