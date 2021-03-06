College student electrocuted at Kawkhali

KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR, Mar 5: A college student was electrocuted in Kawkhali Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Taslim Abdullah, 17, son of Al Amin Fakir, a resident of Shirsha Village under Sayna Raghunathpur Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Taslim went to visit his maternal grandparents' house in Pashchim Chirapara Village under Par Saturia Union in the upazila.

However, he came in contact with a live electric wire while connecting electricity from the house to a mosque at around 5:30pm, which left him critically injured.

He was rushed to Kawkhali Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) of Kawkhali Police Station Rezaul Karim Razib confirmed the incident.





