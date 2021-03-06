3 killed in road mishaps in three districts

Three people were killed and five others injured in separate road accidents in three districts- Kurigram, Jamalpur and Thakurgaon, in two days.

BHURUNGAMARI, KURIGRAM: An elderly man was killed in a road accident in Bhurungamari Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Bahaj Ali, 85, a resident of Ward No. 3 Laxmir Mor under Bongo Sonahat Union in the upazila. He was a former teacher of Sonahat Government Primary School.

Local sources said a motorcycle hit Bahaj Ali at Sonahat Bazar in the morning while he was crossing the road, which left him seriously injured.

He was rushed to Rangpur Medical College Hospital.

Later, he died there at around 3:30pm while undergoing treatment.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhurungamari Police Station (PS) Md Atiar Rahman confirmed the incident.

SARISHABARI, JAMALPUR: A labourer was killed and three others were injured in a road accident in Sarishabari Upazila of the district early Friday.

The deceased was identified as Kawsar Mia, 18, son of Suruj Mia, a resident of Char Mandalia in Monohardi Upazila of Narsingdi.

Police and local sources said a goods-laden truck fell in the roadside ditch after losing its control over the steering in Bilbalia area under Mahadan Union in the upazila at around 2:30am, which left Kawsar dead on the spot and three others labourers injured.

The injured were taken to a local hospital.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Sarishabari PS OC Abu Md Fazlul Karim confirmed the incident.

THAKURGAON: An official of Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Pirganj Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.

The deceased was identified as Masud Reza, son of late Mashiur Rahman, a resident of Ward No. 11 Natun Babu Para Village under Syedpur Municipality in Nilphamari District. He worked in Nilphamari BRTA office.

Police and local sources said a private car fell in the roadside ditch after losing its control over the steering in Guaga area in the evening, which left Masud Reza dead on the spot and two other passengers injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Thakurgaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Pirganj PS OC Pradip Kumar confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.







