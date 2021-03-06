Video
New body of Gurudaspur Press Club formed

Published : Saturday, 6 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Our Correspondent

GURUDASPUR, NATORE, Mar 5: The executive body of Model Press Club (MPC) in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district has been formed on Tuesday with lecturer Md Mazem Ali Molin (Daily Observer) as president and Nazmul Hasan Nahid (Jaijaidin) as General Secretary (GS) respectively.
The new executive committee was formed for the second time at a function held at the MPC office in Thana-Shapla chattar area.
Other members of the committee are: Vice-President Jalal Uddin (Dainik Manab Kantha), Joint GS Md Faruk Hossain (Gurudaspur Barta), Organising Secretary Md Rashidul Islam (Dainik Ittefaq), Treasurer Abdus Salam (Dainik Amar Sangbad), Publicity & Publication Secretary SM Ishak Ali Raju (Dainik Protidiner Sangbad), Information & Research Secretary Jony Parvez (Dainik Bangladesh Samachar), executive member Mehedi Hasan Tanim (Dainik Gonokantha), member Sohel Rana (Dainik Alokito Sakal), and member Mukti Rahman (Mukta Probhat).


