Countrywide vaccination goes uninterrupted

Dear Sir

It is heartening to know that Bangladesh will get 1.09 crore doses of the Oxford vaccine for free under the Covax facility by May. These are part of the 6.8 crore doses the country will receive from the Covax. Officials hope that all of these will eventually be free.



The Covax facility is a global initiative coordinated by the World Health Organization, the Vaccine Alliance Gavi, and Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations. The facility is working to ensure equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines to the low and middle-income countries. The allocation outlined the delivery of 237 million doses of the Oxford vaccine, manufactured by AstraZeneca and licensed and manufactured by Serum Institute of India, to 142 countries. Besides, the age restrictions will be lowered once more doses become available, he told reporters at his secretariat office. According to the initially disclosed National Covid-19 Vaccine Deployment Plan, a total of 1.5 crore people, including frontline workers and people aged 55 and above, would be inoculated in the first phase.



Bangladesh started a countrywide vaccination campaign on February 7 with a stock of 70 lakh shots. We hope that the countrywide vaccination will be successfully ended in time.



Alif Khan

Via email