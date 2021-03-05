Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 5 March, 2021, 9:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Not sedition if someone disagrees with govt: Indian Supreme Court

Published : Friday, 5 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

Expressing a view which is dissent from a decision taken by the federal government cannot be said to be seditious, India's Supreme Court has observed.
"The expression of a view which is dissent from a decision taken by the central government itself cannot be said to be seditious. There is nothing in the statement which we find so offensive as to give a cause of action for a Court to initiate proceedings," a top court bench said on Wednesday.
The remarks by the bench came while dismissing a PIL seeking action against National Conference President Farooq Abdullah over his comments on abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution which had given special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.
A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Hemant Gupta rejected the PIL and also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the petitioners for making such claims.
"Not only that, the petitioners have nothing to do with the subject matter and this is clearly a      case of publicity interest litigation for the petitioners only to get their names in press. We must discourage such endeavours," the bench said.
The top court was hearing a plea which referred to Abdullah's statement on restoring Article 370 and contended it clearly amounts to a seditious act and therefore he is liable to be punished under section 124-A of the Indian Penal Code.    -Agencies



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Not sedition if someone disagrees with govt: Indian Supreme Court
A sudden proliferation of mosquitoes in the capital has alarmed the citizens
19 Myanmar police seek refuge in India
‘I will shoot whoever I see’: Myanmar soldiers use TikTok to threaten protesters
Ctg jail super, 3 others sued for torturing prisoner
Death of Mushtaq natural, says Kamal  citing probe reports
Kalimullah rejects UGC probe report
coronavirus update bangladesh


Latest News
AstraZeneca vaccine exports to Australia halted
Ctg Jail super, jailer, physicians sued for torture and attempted murder
Ex-Jamalpur DC Kabir won’t get promotion
'I will shoot whoever I see': Myanmar soldiers use TikTok to threaten protesters
Algeria welcomes France's admission it killed independence figure
Vessel-loaded first set of metro-train departs Japan for Mongla
BNP shows ‘artificial love’ for people: Quader
DNC to get arms to deal with drug dealers
Testimony in Abrar murder trial ends
BNP calls for repealing Digital Security Act immediately
Most Read News
HT Imam is no more
J Shankar in Dhaka
Electoral violence in Bangladesh
Suspected drug trader killed in 'RAB gunfight'
Juba Dal holding protest rally at Press Club
Man held at Dhaka airport with gold worth Tk 3.20cr
Prime Minister receives Covid-19 vaccine
Cartoonist Kishore freed from jail
HT Imam's janaza held in Sirajganj, body brought in Dhaka
2020, an unforgettable year
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft