Ctg jail super, 3 others sued for torturing prisoner

The superintendent of Chattogram Central Jail, its jailer, the assistant surgeon of the jail hospital, and one civilian were sued on Thursday allegedly for torturing a prisoner inside the jail.

Victim Rupam Kanti Nath is now undergoing treatment at Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) under custody of the jail authority, said his lawyer Advocate Bhulon Lal Bhoumik.

The complainant, however, only mentioned the accused positions and not their names in the case.

Jharna Rani Debnath, 42, wife of Rupam, filed the case with Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court

Judge Ashfaqur Rahman accusing the jail officials of torturing her husband in custody.

Ratan Bhattachariya, who is the business partner of Rupam, was also made accused in the case.

"Taking the case into cognizance, the court ordered the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to investigate the case and submit the report," Bhulon Lal Bhoumik said.

According to the case statement, Rupam and Ratan are business partners and Ratan filed a case with the court accusing Rupam following a feud over business.

Rupam was sent to Chattogram Central Jail on December 15 last year in connection with a case in good health, said the case statement.

"A few days ago, the jail authority phoned the victim's wife saying that Rupam's condition was very serious and he was given treatment at the hospital. The jail authority also said they will bear the cost of Rupam's treatment," lawyer Bhulon said, adding that they asked his family not to worry.

"Following information, the victim's wife submitted a plea before the court to shift her husband to hospital from jail on February 28 and the court granted the petition. Later, the victim's wife met with her husband at the CMCH where she found injury marks on his body and learned about the torture," said the lawyer.

Citing the case statement, the lawyer said, "The accused jail officials injected drugs in his arms and gave electric shocks to take his confession in favour of Ratan's case.

"The incident took place between February 24 to 25 February at Sangu-1 of the jail territory," the lawyer said.

Jail Superintendent of Chattogram Central Jail Md Shafiqul Islam Khan said, "It's a baseless allegation. We are the custodian of the prisoners and there is no room inside the jail to torture any prisoners for confession.

"Rupam was admitted to the CMCH on February 25 when his sugar level was too high," he said, adding that the prisoner also had other health problems.

"A five-member probe committee was formed by the jail authority to investigate the matter," the jail super added. -Agencies







