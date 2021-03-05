Death of Mushtaq natural, says Kamal  citing probe reports

The probe committees formed by the Home Ministry, Gazipur district administration and jail authority opined that the death in jail of writer Mushtaq Ahmed was 'natural.' The probe bodies haven't found any unnatural reasons or injury behind his death.

However, actual reasons behind his death would be clear after getting his post mortem report, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal told journalists on Thursday at his office.

Following the reports submitted by the three probe bodies, the Minister on Thursday made the statement.

Earlier on Wednesday, the probe body formed by the Home Ministry led by its Security Services Division (SSD) Additional Secretary Dr Tarun Kanti Das submitted its report to the Ministry.

In the report, the five-member probe body claimed that it has found no symptom of torture or injury in the body of Mushtaq during their investigation.

The probe body formed by Gazipur district administration comprising its executive magistrates Wasiuzzaman Chowdhury and Umme Habiba Farzana also submitted their reports to Gazipur Deputy Commissioner SM Tarikul Islam. It was also forwarded to the Home Minister.

The probe body of Prisons authority has also submitted its report.

Writer Mushtaq Ahmed, 53, who was arrested on charge of anti-state activities, died at night of February 25 inside Kashimpur High Security Jail.

Amid criticism and protest from different corners, the Home Ministry formed a five-member probe body on February 27 to investigate the death incident if there was any negligence of the jail authority or not.

Regarding the reports, the Home Minister said that Mushtaq was arrested on May 6 last year with a case lodged under the provisions of Digital Security Act. He had died in jail. Questions have been arisen over his death.

"The Home Ministry, Gazipur district administration and Prisons authority formed three separate probe bodies to investigate the incident. All probe bodies have given similar opinions after watching the video footages. They have also discussed with those living with Mushtaq, supervising him and took him to hospital. The death was not unnatural, it's natural," he added.

He said, "He fell unconscious when he went to the washroom. He was given treatment in jail hospital and transferred to Shahid Tajuddin Medical College Hospital for advance treatment and he died there. The probe bodies haven't found any injury in his body."

However, the reasons of his death would be clear after getting the post mortem report, he added.

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested cartoonist Ahmed Kabir Kishore and writer Mushtaq Ahmed from Kakrail and Lalmatia on May 5 in 2020 under the Digital Security Act for posting anti-government posts on Facebook.

On May 5, RAB-3 Warrant Officer Abu Bakar Siddique filed the case with Ramna Police Station against 11 people, including writer Mushtaque Ahmed cartoonist Ahmed Kabir Kishore.







