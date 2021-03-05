Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 5 March, 2021, 9:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Death of Mushtaq natural, says Kamal  citing probe reports

Published : Friday, 5 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Staff Correspondent

The probe committees formed by the Home Ministry, Gazipur district administration and jail authority opined that the death in jail of writer Mushtaq Ahmed was 'natural.' The probe bodies haven't found any unnatural reasons or injury behind his death.
However, actual reasons behind his death would be clear after getting his post mortem report, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal told journalists on Thursday at his office.
Following the reports submitted by the three probe bodies, the Minister on Thursday made the statement.
Earlier on Wednesday, the probe body formed by the Home Ministry led by its Security Services Division (SSD) Additional Secretary Dr Tarun Kanti Das submitted its report to the Ministry.
In the report, the five-member probe body claimed that it has found no  symptom of torture or injury in the body of Mushtaq during their investigation.
The probe body formed by Gazipur district administration comprising its executive magistrates Wasiuzzaman Chowdhury and Umme Habiba Farzana also submitted their reports to Gazipur     Deputy Commissioner SM Tarikul Islam. It was also forwarded to the Home Minister.
The probe body of Prisons authority has also submitted its report.
Writer Mushtaq Ahmed, 53, who was arrested on charge of anti-state activities, died at night of February 25 inside Kashimpur High Security Jail.
Amid criticism and protest from different corners, the Home Ministry formed a five-member probe body on February 27 to investigate the death incident if there was any negligence of the jail authority or not.
Regarding the reports, the Home Minister said that Mushtaq was arrested on May 6 last year with a case lodged under the provisions of Digital Security Act. He had died in jail. Questions have been arisen over his death.
"The Home Ministry, Gazipur district administration and Prisons authority formed three separate probe bodies to investigate the incident. All probe bodies have given similar opinions after watching the video footages. They have also discussed with those living with Mushtaq, supervising him and took him to hospital. The death was not unnatural, it's natural," he added.
He said, "He fell unconscious when he went to the washroom. He was given treatment in jail hospital and transferred to Shahid Tajuddin Medical College Hospital for advance treatment and he died there. The probe bodies haven't found any injury in his body."
However, the reasons of his death would be clear after getting the post mortem report, he added.
Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested cartoonist Ahmed Kabir Kishore and writer Mushtaq Ahmed from Kakrail and Lalmatia on May 5 in 2020 under the Digital Security Act for posting anti-government posts on Facebook.
On May 5, RAB-3 Warrant Officer Abu Bakar Siddique filed the case with Ramna Police Station against 11 people, including writer Mushtaque Ahmed cartoonist Ahmed Kabir Kishore.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Not sedition if someone disagrees with govt: Indian Supreme Court
A sudden proliferation of mosquitoes in the capital has alarmed the citizens
19 Myanmar police seek refuge in India
‘I will shoot whoever I see’: Myanmar soldiers use TikTok to threaten protesters
Ctg jail super, 3 others sued for torturing prisoner
Death of Mushtaq natural, says Kamal  citing probe reports
Kalimullah rejects UGC probe report
coronavirus update bangladesh


Latest News
AstraZeneca vaccine exports to Australia halted
Ctg Jail super, jailer, physicians sued for torture and attempted murder
Ex-Jamalpur DC Kabir won’t get promotion
'I will shoot whoever I see': Myanmar soldiers use TikTok to threaten protesters
Algeria welcomes France's admission it killed independence figure
Vessel-loaded first set of metro-train departs Japan for Mongla
BNP shows ‘artificial love’ for people: Quader
DNC to get arms to deal with drug dealers
Testimony in Abrar murder trial ends
BNP calls for repealing Digital Security Act immediately
Most Read News
HT Imam is no more
J Shankar in Dhaka
Electoral violence in Bangladesh
Suspected drug trader killed in 'RAB gunfight'
Juba Dal holding protest rally at Press Club
Man held at Dhaka airport with gold worth Tk 3.20cr
Prime Minister receives Covid-19 vaccine
Cartoonist Kishore freed from jail
HT Imam's janaza held in Sirajganj, body brought in Dhaka
2020, an unforgettable year
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft