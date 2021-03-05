Video
Friday, 5 March, 2021
Kalimullah rejects UGC probe report

Ministry terms his claims untrue

Published : Friday, 5 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Staff Correspondent

Vice-Chancellor of Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur Professor Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah has rejected a probe report of the University Grants Commission (UGC) that found several irregularities against him.
He also blamed Education Minister for the entire situation. He made the allegations at a press conference at the Dhaka Reporters' Unity's Sagar Runi auditorium on Thursday.
"The whole situation has taken place under the auspices of our Education Minister." Kalimullah complained.  
After the press conference the Ministry of Education spurned the allegations made by Professor Kalimullah over the probe report and described his remarks as untrue, fabricated, baseless and intentional.
In a press release, the ministry made it clear that the alleged irregularities and corruption was investigated by the University Grants Commission (UGC) complying with all the rules and regulation.
Earlier on the day, Professor Nazmul Ahsan
Kalimullah held a press briefing in the capital and announced his rejection of the UGC probe report that found several irregularities against him.
He blamed the Education Ministry for interfering in the investigation process.
The ministry ruled out the allegation, saying that UGC is an autonomous body and there is no scope for the Education Minister as well as the ministry to interfere in its investigation process.
Noting that VC Kalimullah made personal attacks on the Education Minister, said a press release of the ministry.
A high-level meeting will soon be held at the ministry to scrutinize the findings of the UGC, added the release.
Rejecting the probe report, VC Kalimulla said, "I reject the UGC report. It is prepared after being motivated by Education Minister Dipu Moni. So I think she is not desirable as the Education Minister."  
He also questioned the integrity of the UGC, claiming, "I work for 20-22 hours daily for the university, and take rest for only 2/3 hours."
Earlier, a probe committee formed by UGC reportedly found the involvement of Professore Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah in multiple irregularities in the construction of Sheikh Hasina Hall and Dr Wazed Research and Training Institute at the university.


