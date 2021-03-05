Video
Covid-19 infections on rise, 7 die in 24 hrs

Published : Friday, 5 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Staff Correspondent

The country witnessed seven more deaths from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours  till 8:00am on Thursday, taking the country's death toll from the virus to 8,435,said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Some 619 new cases detected during the time, bringing the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country to 548,549.
Besides, 841 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 500,468 with a 91.23 per cent recovery rate.
Meanwhile, 15,985 samples were tested in 219 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 4,105,321 samples have been tested in the country so far.
The latest day's infection rate was 3.87 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 13.36 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.54 per cent.
Among the deceased of Thursday, five were men and two were women. Moreover, four of them were in Dhaka, and one each in Chattogram, Rajshahi and Sylhet divisions. All the deceased died in different hospitals across the country.
The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death      from the virus was reported on 18 March of the same year.
Among the total 8,435 fatalities, 4,722 deaths occurred in Dhaka division, 1,551 in Chattogram, 479 in Rajshahi, 560 in Khulna, 253 in Barishal, 311 in Sylhet, 363 in Rangpur and 196 in Mymensingh division.
However, China was the world's first country which on January 11 reported the first death from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital of Central China's Hubei province.
Some 2,573,576 people have died so far from the Covid-19 outbreak and there are currently 115,864,376 confirmed cases in 212 countries, according to Worldometer.


