PM receives first dose of Covid vaccine



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina receiving the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on Thursday while Sheikh Rehana, younger sister of the Prime Minister, looks on. PHOTO: PID

"The Prime Minister took the Covid-19 vaccine this afternoon," said PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim.

On February 24 last, Sheikh Rehana, the youngest daughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and sister of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, received the Covid-19 vaccine.

On January 28 last, the Covid-19 vaccination drive was rolled out at the capital's five hospitals first and then across the country on February 7.

Many noted personalities and ministers have already taken jabs of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The vaccines are being administered at 1,005 centres across the country.

-UNB







Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on Thursday afternoon."The Prime Minister took the Covid-19 vaccine this afternoon," said PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim.On February 24 last, Sheikh Rehana, the youngest daughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and sister of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, received the Covid-19 vaccine.On January 28 last, the Covid-19 vaccination drive was rolled out at the capital's five hospitals first and then across the country on February 7.Many noted personalities and ministers have already taken jabs of the Covid-19 vaccine.The vaccines are being administered at 1,005 centres across the country.-UNB