HC fixes time for ACC to submit charge sheets in 21 cases

The High Court (HC) on Thursday asked the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to submit charge sheets in over 21 cases filed in connection with embezzlement of around Tk 700 crore from BASIC Bank to the lower courts in two and half months time.

The court also ordered the ACC to complete investigations within the time.

After disposing of 20 separate rules, the HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Mohi Uddin Shamim passed the order following the petitions filed by Iqbal Hossain Bhuiyan, managing partner of SD Survey Firm, one of the accused in the BASIC Bank scam.

The HC, however, asked the trial court to consider granting bail to Iqbal Hossain in the 21 cases if the ACC fails to submit the charge sheets in two and half months.

Lawyer Momtaj Parvin and Snigdha Sarker appeared for the petitioner while Khurshid Alam Khan stood for ACC and Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the State.

The ACC filed 21 corruption cases against Iqbal Hossain, several bankers and businessmen in 2015 on charges of embezzling around Tk 700 crore by over-evaluating the value of mortgage of properties of the loan receivers.

Later, the HC had granted bail to Iqbal Hossain in one of the 21 cases.

Besides, the court issued separate rules asking the State and ACC to explain why Iqbal should not be granted bail in remaining 20 cases.

The State-run BASIC bank was destroyed as around Tk 4,500 crore was siphoned off between 2009 and 2013. It triggered a huge outcry when a Bangladesh Bank enquiry disclosed the loan scam.

The ACC filed as many as 56 cases two and a half years ago over the loan scam.







