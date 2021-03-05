Video
BD becoming South Asia’s “economic bull case”: WSJ

Published : Friday, 5 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

Bangladesh is becoming South Asia's "economic bull case" as its exports have boomed over the past decade, reported Wall Street Journal (WSJ) on Wednesday.
WSJ's Hong Kong-based reporter Mike Bird has claimed that Bangladesh is notable in South Asia for being the "closest proxy" for the successful development models seen at various stages in South Korea, China, and Vietnam.
Bangladesh provides the world with another example that export-led development has the best modern-day track
record of moving countries from very low-income levels into middle-income status, the report said.
It said the country's exports have boomed over the past decade, while those of India and Pakistan have lagged behind.
Bangladesh achieved a landmark economic status last week when the United Nations' Committee for Development Policy (CDP) recommended that the country graduate from the least developed country (LDC) categorisation it has held for most parts since its independence 50 years ago.
The report also stated that Bangladesh's exports have risen by around 80 percent in US dollar terms in the past decade through the country's booming garment industry, while India and Pakistan's exports have declined marginally.
In 2011, Bangladesh's GDP per capita in US dollar terms was 40 percent below India's. Bangladesh's GDP per capita caught up last year due to India's pandemic-related slump, but the IMF expects the gap will not widen any time soon.
The report also suggested that Bangladesh's meteoric economic rise should be accompanied by greater cooperation in Southeast Asia.
Bangladesh finds itself outside of multilateral Asian economic cooperation like ASEAN, RCEP, or the CPTPP. For starters, diversifying the country's manufacturing exports through greater participation in intra-Asian supply chains and closer economic relationship with neighbours in the east can provide better results.
Citing Vietnam and Cambodia, the author suggested Bangladesh's next step should be transition towards higher-value forms of manufacturing and exporting.    
    -BSS


