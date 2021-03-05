

India focuses connectivity for next 20 years with BD

Indian External Affairs Minister Jaishankar said India was keen to take as its major focus the India-Bangladesh connectivity issue for next 20 years to change the region's geo-economic scenario.

Asked for comments about border killing, a major irritant in bilateral relations, the Indian foreign Minister said every death along the frontier is regrettable while some of such casualties were taking place inside India.

"Every death is regrettable . . . But the problem is because of crime. So our shared objective should be there will be 'no crime, no death' on the border," Jaishankar said.

He added, "I am sure if we can get it right - no crime, no death - we can together address the problem effectively."

Jaishankar arrived on Thursday morning for a daylong trip to set agenda of the Indian premier's planned upcoming visit on March 26-27.

Asked for comments on possible developments of the long pending Teesta water sharing deal, the Indian foreign secretary said India had already in principle agreed to sign the agreement but its internal problems barred New Delhi to ink it yet.

"We did discuss it and you know we would have a meeting of our water resources secretaries very soon. I am sure they will discuss it further. You know the Government of India's position, that has not changed," he said.

Jaishankar added, "I would say most of all let us look at connectivity . . . I would pick connectivity as a big goal (for our relationship)."

Foreign Minister Dr Momen and Indian External Affairs Minister Dr Jaishankar led their respective sides at the bilateral meeting held at State Guest House Padma. The Indian Minister arrived by a special aircraft in the morning. Foreign Minister Dr Momen welcomed the Indian Minister at Bangabandhu Air Base. Both the foreign ministers discussed a wide range of ongoing bilateral issues including Covid-19 cooperation, connectivity, trade and ways to take forward the relations as the two countries are set to celebrate the 50 years of Bangladesh independence together this month.

Dr Momen told the joint briefing that "Fifty years (of Indian-Bangladesh bilateral relations) are over now think of next twenty years."

"We have committed to continue to work together to take our bilateral relations to newer heights under the leadership of two honourable Prime Ministers Sri Narendra Modi and Sheikh Hasina," Momen said.

"We focused on possible ways to materialize our commitments and how to prioritize and accommodate each other's priorities in a mutually beneficial manner," he said.

"Of course, preparations for the visit of Hon'ble Prime Minister Modi to Bangladesh at the end of this month has been a key element of our discussions," Momen said replying to a question.

He said Dhaka was happy with Modi's plan to join the celebrations of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birth centenary that coincided with Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh's independence and 50 years of Bangladesh-India diplomatic relations.

The Indian foreign minister said from New Delhi's perspective viewpoint, matters related to people to people contact, education, health and culture immediately followed the connectivity issue and "I think we should have a much more people-led relationship".

"I am very convinced that would actually give an additional impetus to our cooperation," he said.

Jaishankar said there is no domain where Bangladesh and India were not working today but yet New Delhi envisaged numerous possibilities in bilateral ties.

"Our relationship is really 360 … and the more we do the more possibilities open up," he said.

"When I look up at India Bangladesh ties …. I see economic possibilities, I see huge connectivity possibilities, I see a lot of people to people possibilities," he said.

Momen acknowledged India's collaborative approach in combating the pandemic ongoing pandemic as Bangladesh has purchased the Covid vaccine from Serum Institute of India.

Momen, on the other hand said, his meeting with Jaishankar focused on possible ways to materialize "our commitments and how to prioritize and accommodate each other's priorities in a mutually beneficial manner". Jaishankar said his main focus of this visit to prepare for the Indian premier's Bangladesh visit.

"Many of you would remember his (Modi's) last visit (here), that was something very transformational in our relationships," he said.

India has appreciated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's statesmanship in achieving "miraculous socio-economic progress".

"It's a tribute to your miraculous socio-economic progress, and the statesmanship of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," said Indian External Affairs Minister Dr Jaishankar expressing India's admiration and pride, as Bangladesh's closest neighbour and friend, at Bangladesh's expected graduation from LDC status.







