We should resolve problems thru talks, PM to Jaishankar

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday said the existing problems among neighbouring countries need to be resolved through discussions.

"There might be problems among neighbouring countries. The problems should be resolved through negotiations and discussions," she told visiting Indian External Affairs Minister Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar when he met her at her official residence Ganobhaban.

PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters after the meeting.

During the meeting, the Indian Minister praised Sheikh Hasina's leadership for the graduation of Bangladesh from the LDC group.

"It's a great achievement. The development of Bangladesh is miraculous…," Jaishankar was quoted as saying.

About the Covid-19, the Prime Minister said Bangladesh took prompt action to check Covid-19 by engaging all concerned, including physicians, law enforcers, members of the armed forces and administration in the fight against the pandemic.

She said Bangladesh launched a nationwide vaccination programme last month. "The (Covid-19 inoculation) programme is being rolled out in phases as it aims to include everyone under the vaccination," Sheikh Hasina was quoted as saying.

The Prime Minister appreciated the support received from India on the Covid-19 vaccine.

She said the economy of Bangladesh is progressing despite the Covid-19 pandemic coupled with recent floods and cyclones. Its remittance inflow has also increased during the period. Noting that agriculture was the priority of Bangladesh during the pandemic, she said, "We've put emphasis on growing more food grains." Sheikh Hasina said the government also extended support to its expatriate returnees during this tough time.

Dr Jaishankar reaffirmed India's commitment to assist Bangladesh in facing the Covid-19 situation. "We all of this region face difficulties due to the Covid-19 pandemic," he was quoted as saying.

He said it is a great honour for India to participate in the celebrations of Bangabandhu's birth centenary of and Golden Jubilee of Independence of Bangladesh.

Dr Jaishankar said he had a fruitful meeting with his Bangladeshi counterpart Dr AK Abdul Momen over Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bangladesh to join the Golden Jubilee celebrations.

The visiting Indian minister gifted two books including one titled 'Liberation War of Bangladesh' which was written by his father K. Subrahmanyam, to Sheikh Hasina.

The Bangladesh Prime Minister also gifted seven volumes of a 14-volume book titled 'Secret Documents of Intelligence Branch on Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman' to the Indian External Affairs Minister. The Indian External Affairs Minister arrived in Dhaka on Thursday morning on a brief official visit at the invitation of Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen.

PM's International Relation Affairs Adviser Dr Gowher Rizvi, PM's Principal Secretary Dr. Ahmad Kaikaus and Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram K Doraiswami were present on the occasion. -UNB







