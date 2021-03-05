Video
Writ filed seeking digitization of marriage, divorce registration

Published : Friday, 5 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Staff Correspondent

A writ petition was filed with the High Court (HC) seeking direction for asking the government to digitise marriage and divorce registrations across the country.
Md Rakib Hasan, former husband of Tamima Sultana who recently married cricketer Nasir Hossain, right organisation Aid for Men Foundation and two others filed the writ petition collectively. Two other writ petitioners are Md Sohag Hossain and Md Kamrul Hasan.
Supreme Court lawyer Ishrat Hasan filed the writ petition on behalf of the petitioners with the HC. The secretaries of ministries of Law, Information and Technology, and Religious Affairs and chairman of Bangladesh Telecomm-unication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) were made respondents to the writ.
Earlier on February 22, a legal notice was served asking the government to digitise marriage and divorce registrations. The same rights organisation and the three victims collectively sent the legal notice asking to take necessary measures in three days.
Citing the petition, lawyer Ishrat said marriages and divorces are registered in accordance with the provisions of existing law which is an analogue system without any technological support.



