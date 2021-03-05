Video
Recording of testimonies in Abrar Fahad murder case ends

Published : Friday, 5 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Court Correspondent

Recording of testimonies of BUET student Abrar Fahad murder case ended on Thursday
Judge Abu Zafar Md Kamaruzzaman of Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 completed the recording of testimonies in the case after ending cross examination of the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, DB Inspector Wahiduzzaman.
The court fixed March 14 to start self-defence statement of the accused. The same Tribunal on September 15 last year framed charges against all 25 accused in the case.
As many as 46 prosecution witnesses including the IO out of the total 60 have, so far, testified in the case.
The 25 charge sheeted accused  are Mehedi Hasan Russel, Anik Sarker, Ifti Mosharraf Sakal, Md Mehedi Hasan Robin, Md Meftahul Islam Jeon, Muntassir Alam Jemmy, Khandaker Tabakkharul Islam Tanvir, Md Muzahidur Rahman, Muhtasim Fuad, Md Moniruzzaman Monir, Md Akash Hossain, Hossain Mohammad Toha, Md Mazedul Islam, Shamim Billah, Moaj Abu Hurayra and ASM Nazmus Sadat, Istiak Ahammed Munna, Amit Saha, Md Mizanur Rahman alias Mizan, Shamsul Arefin Rafat, SM Mahmud Setu, Morsheduzzaman Jisan, Ehteshamul Rabbi Tanim, Morshed Amatya Islam, and Mostaba Rafid.
According to the police, of the 25 accused, 11 took part in the gruesome murder directly and the others played a role in the crime one way or another. Of those arrested, eight have given confessional statements before the court.
BUET students and the university authorities found the seemingly lifeless body of Abrar, 22, on the first-floor stairs of Sher-e-Bangla Hall and rushed him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), where doctors declared him dead on October 7 in 2019.


