Tributes paid to HT Imam



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader along with party leaders and activists placing wreath at the coffin of PM's Political Affairs Adviser Hossain Toufique Imam, better known as HT Imam, at Central Shaheed Minar on Thursday. He was later laid to rest at Banani Graveyard in the capital. photo : Observer

He was also an Advisory Council Member of the ruling Awami League (AL).

According to PM's Special Secretary and also Office Secretary of AL Biplab Barua, HT Imam was being under treatment at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) where he breathed his last around 1:15am on Thursday.

Imam was suffering from old age complications coupled with kidney complications, according to his family members.

As the funeral and burial plans of HT Imam, the body was taken to Ullapara upazila in Sirajganj by a helicopter at 9:30am while his first namaz-e-janaza was held at Ullapara Akbar Ali Government College ground there at 11:00am.

After that the body Imam was brought back to the capital by the same copter and it was kept at the Central Shaheed Minar from 1:30pm to 3:30pm to allow people from all walks of life to pay their homage.

According to the burial plan, from the Shaheed Minar, the body was taken to Gulshan Azad Masjid where the second namaz-e-janaza of HT Imam was held after Asr prayer.

Later, the Dhaka district administration offered guard of honor to the valiant freedom fighter at the Banani graveyard before his burial. He was laid to rest in peace at Banani graveyard on Thursday evening.

Remembering the role he played during the 1971 Liberation War, President M Abdul Hamid expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Political Affairs Adviser Hossain Toufique Imam.

In a condolence message the President said Imam also greatly contributed to the rebuilding of the war-ravaged country.

AL President Sheikh Hasina and General Secretary Obaidul Quader also mourned Imam.







