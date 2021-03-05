Video
Cartoonist Kishore freed from jail

Published : Friday, 5 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

Cartoonist Ahmed Kabir Kishore has been released on bail after 10 months in jail in a digital security case.
He walked out of Kashimpur Central Jail-2 around 12:15pm Thursday, said Jail Superintendent Abdul Jalil. "We have received the bail document around 9:30 am and released him after scrutiny," he said. Kishore left the jail premises around 12 pm with his friends and relatives who were waiting outside to receive him. He did not speak to the media.
The High Court granted six-month bail to Kishore on Wednesday. Writer Mushtaq Ahmed, co-accused in the same case, died in jail on Feb 25. His bail was sought in an application before his death, along with Kishore's.


