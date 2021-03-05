Eight to die for killing Alek Miah of Turag

A Dhaka court on Thursdays sentenced eight people to life term imprisonment for killing Alek Miah of Turag nearly 13 years ago.

Judge of Dhaka Special Judge Court-5 Iqbal Hossain handed down the verdict.

The convicted are Alaluddin, Joynal Abedin, A Razzak, A Sattar, A Zabbar, Awal Mia alias Awal, Samar Ali alias Samar and Tamij Uddin alias Tamu.

The court also fined them Tk 10,000 each, in default, to suffer six months more rigorous imprisonment.

The court also awarded one and half year jail term to Sohel Rana, Sohrab Mia, Babul Mia alias Babul and Firoz Mia under two separate sections of the relevant law. The court acquitted Barek, Mostafa and Omar Ali as allegation brought against them could not be proved. According to the case statement, the convicts, equipped with iron rods, sharp weapons, hockey sticks and axes swooped on the house of Alek Mia at Nalbhog village under Turag Police Station and hit him indiscriminately, leaving him injured on June 25 in 2008 over land related dispute. Later, he was taken to a local hospital on that day where doctors declared him dead. Ramjan Ali, younger brother of the victim, filed a case with Turag Police Station. Police pressed charges against the convicts on November 25 in 2008. 15 prosecution witnesses out of 28 testified in the court.





