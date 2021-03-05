Air chief on a six-day visit in Sri Lanka

Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat, along with his spouse and two entourages arrived in Sri Lanka on Wednesday on a six-day official visit.

He left the country by a C-130J aircraft of Bangladesh Air Force accepting the invitation of Commander of the Sri Lanka Air Force Air Marshal SK Pathirana on the occasion of the 70th Anniversary of the Sri Lanka Air Force, according to ISPR Press release. During his visit to Sri Lanka, the Air chief will participate in various events to mark the 70th Anniversary of the Sri Lanka Air Force. As a part of the visit, he will take part in a Colour Award Ceremony at the Sri Lanka Air Force Base Katunayake.





