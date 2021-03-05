Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 5 March, 2021, 9:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Fakhrul terms Mushtaqâ€™s death state-sponsored

Published : Friday, 5 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Staff Correspondent

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday alleged that the killing of writer Mushtaq Ahmed was "carried out by the state".
The BNP secretary general came up with the allegation at a rally in front of the National Press Club protesting the death of writer Mushtaq and Noakhali journalist Borhanuddin Mozakkir in infighting between two factions of Awami League. Jubo Dal organised the rally.
"Writer Mushtaq Ahmed was killed keeping him in jail unjustifiably after his arrest under the Digital Security Act. We said in the very beginning that it is a state-sponsored assassination," said the BNP leader.
He also said BNP is demanding a judicial probe into the killing.
"Not only one person, around 700 people have been arrested under the act. All, from 5 year-old children to housewives have been arrested just for criticising the government or drawing cartoons ….our journalists are the worst victims."
"This government is a fully illegal government, an unelected one. They're there in power by force and are enacting anti-people laws to cling to power. They've snatched people's freedom of speech through the Digital Security Act," he added.
Fakhrul demanded immediate release of all those arrested under the Digital Security Act.
He also demanded the withdrawal of 'false cases' against their Chairperson Khaleda Zia and Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman and holding of fresh elections under a nonpartisan government.


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
Writ filed seeking digitization of marriage, divorce registration
Recording of testimonies in Abrar Fahad murder case ends
Tributes paid to HT Imam
Cartoonist Kishore freed from jail
Eight to die for killing Alek Miah of Turag
Air chief on a six-day visit in Sri Lanka
Fakhrul terms Mushtaqâ€™s death state-sponsored
BNP shows â€˜artificial loveâ€™ for people: Quader


Latest News
AstraZeneca vaccine exports to Australia halted
Ctg Jail super, jailer, physicians sued for torture and attempted murder
Ex-Jamalpur DC Kabir wonâ€™t get promotion
'I will shoot whoever I see': Myanmar soldiers use TikTok to threaten protesters
Algeria welcomes France's admission it killed independence figure
Vessel-loaded first set of metro-train departs Japan for Mongla
BNP shows â€˜artificial loveâ€™ for people: Quader
DNC to get arms to deal with drug dealers
Testimony in Abrar murder trial ends
BNP calls for repealing Digital Security Act immediately
Most Read News
HT Imam is no more
J Shankar in Dhaka
Electoral violence in Bangladesh
Suspected drug trader killed in 'RAB gunfight'
Juba Dal holding protest rally at Press Club
Man held at Dhaka airport with gold worth Tk 3.20cr
Prime Minister receives Covid-19 vaccine
Cartoonist Kishore freed from jail
HT Imam's janaza held in Sirajganj, body brought in Dhaka
2020, an unforgettable year
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft