BNP shows â€˜artificial loveâ€™ for people: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Thursday said BNP is showing "artificial affection" to the country's people.

"BNP did not stand by the vulnerable and workless people during the coronavirus crisis, but they (BNP leaders) are now shedding crocodiles' tears for them," he told a press conference on contemporary affairs at his official residence here.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said since Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has true love for the countrymen, she has been turned into the "lighthouse" of the people's trust and become the "mother of humanity".

In contrast, he said, BNP unleashes anarchy, burns people alive and now shows false love for the people.

Pointing out that corruption was institutionalised during the BNP's misrules, the AL general secretary said the party had patronised graft during their reigimes.

"At present, no corrupt person gets spared…political leaders, even public representatives have to be accountable," he said.

Earlier in the day, Quader joined a meeting on the progress of different projects of the Roads and Highways Department (RHD) through videoconferencing from his official residence. During the meeting, he instructed the authorities concerned to complete the ongoing road construction works as soon as possible and accomplish the road repair works before the upcoming monsoon.









