Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 5 March, 2021, 9:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Work on to reduce land degradation to nil: Minister

Published : Friday, 5 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Staff Correspondent

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin said the government is working in a coordinated manner to reduce land degradation to zero percent by using sustainable land use technology as planned.
As a signatory to the Rio Convention, Bangladesh is committed to preventing desertification, land degradation and drought, biodiversity conservation and climate change.  He said the project is being implemented to create sustainable land use data to update the land use map, identify the causes and indicators of land degradation, prevent erosion, mitigation or reuse.
Based on the information generated, it will formulate the roadmap for building a promised decay-free Bangladesh by 2030.
The Environment Minister said this while speaking as the Chief Guest at the third interim workshop of the project titled 'Establishing National Land Use and Land Degradation Profile Towards Mainstreaming Sustainable Land Management Practices in Sector Policies' at the Department of Environment in Dhaka on Thursday.
The Environment Minister said an average of 69 thousand hectares of arable land in the country is being used for non-agricultural purposes every year.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Writ filed seeking digitization of marriage, divorce registration
Recording of testimonies in Abrar Fahad murder case ends
Tributes paid to HT Imam
Cartoonist Kishore freed from jail
Eight to die for killing Alek Miah of Turag
Air chief on a six-day visit in Sri Lanka
Fakhrul terms Mushtaq’s death state-sponsored
BNP shows ‘artificial love’ for people: Quader


Latest News
AstraZeneca vaccine exports to Australia halted
Ctg Jail super, jailer, physicians sued for torture and attempted murder
Ex-Jamalpur DC Kabir won’t get promotion
'I will shoot whoever I see': Myanmar soldiers use TikTok to threaten protesters
Algeria welcomes France's admission it killed independence figure
Vessel-loaded first set of metro-train departs Japan for Mongla
BNP shows ‘artificial love’ for people: Quader
DNC to get arms to deal with drug dealers
Testimony in Abrar murder trial ends
BNP calls for repealing Digital Security Act immediately
Most Read News
HT Imam is no more
J Shankar in Dhaka
Electoral violence in Bangladesh
Suspected drug trader killed in 'RAB gunfight'
Juba Dal holding protest rally at Press Club
Man held at Dhaka airport with gold worth Tk 3.20cr
Prime Minister receives Covid-19 vaccine
Cartoonist Kishore freed from jail
HT Imam's janaza held in Sirajganj, body brought in Dhaka
2020, an unforgettable year
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft