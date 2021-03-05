Work on to reduce land degradation to nil: Minister

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin said the government is working in a coordinated manner to reduce land degradation to zero percent by using sustainable land use technology as planned.

As a signatory to the Rio Convention, Bangladesh is committed to preventing desertification, land degradation and drought, biodiversity conservation and climate change. He said the project is being implemented to create sustainable land use data to update the land use map, identify the causes and indicators of land degradation, prevent erosion, mitigation or reuse.

Based on the information generated, it will formulate the roadmap for building a promised decay-free Bangladesh by 2030.

The Environment Minister said this while speaking as the Chief Guest at the third interim workshop of the project titled 'Establishing National Land Use and Land Degradation Profile Towards Mainstreaming Sustainable Land Management Practices in Sector Policies' at the Department of Environment in Dhaka on Thursday.

The Environment Minister said an average of 69 thousand hectares of arable land in the country is being used for non-agricultural purposes every year.







