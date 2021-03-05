Research efforts should focus on people’s welfare: PM



Visiting Indian External Affairs Minister Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar calls on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Ganobhaban on Thursday. photo : pid

Hasina was speaking at an event for the distribution of the Bangabandhu Science and Technology Fellowship, NST Fellowship and Special Research Grant via video conference from Ganabhaban on Thursday.

"I always strive to work for the welfare of the people and you have to remember that the fellowship that we are awarding or allocating money for belongs to the people. Therefore, we want you to continue your research with a special focus on the welfare of the people," she said.

Highlighting her father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's commitment to building a nation of skilled and efficient people, Hasina said, "We have now been able to position ourselves as a developing country. We will establish ourselves as a developed country in the future.

"Bangladesh has gained the status of a developing country. Now, no-one can look down on Bangladesh. "

The Awami League chief underscored the importance her government attaches to education and said, "When I formed the government in 1996, I was surprised to see that there was no allocation for science, no allocation for research. Students lost interest in studying science."

"But if we look at the world, science and technology are a way for us to make progress. How can a nation move forward without research or science and technology education? Because in the age of science, new inventions are constantly being made. We have to keep pace with it. "

The Awami League government has taken various initiatives for the expansion of science education besides allocating a separate fund for research in the budget.

"Since winning all the elections from 2008 onwards, we have had the opportunity to be in government for a long time and have continuity of government, which has enabled us to meet the basic needs of the people today," she said. "I think that Bangladesh is moving forward and no-one can stop this progress. When even the coronavirus couldn't derail our progress, I don't think anyone can. This achievement has been possible through the cooperation of all." Minister for Science and Technology Yeafesh Osman later handed over cheques for the 'Bangabandhu Science and Technology Fellowship', NST Fellowship and Special Research Grant on behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Osmani Memorial Auditorium. - bdnews24.com





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has stressed the importance of research initiatives as a means of ameliorating the lives of the people.Hasina was speaking at an event for the distribution of the Bangabandhu Science and Technology Fellowship, NST Fellowship and Special Research Grant via video conference from Ganabhaban on Thursday."I always strive to work for the welfare of the people and you have to remember that the fellowship that we are awarding or allocating money for belongs to the people. Therefore, we want you to continue your research with a special focus on the welfare of the people," she said.Highlighting her father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's commitment to building a nation of skilled and efficient people, Hasina said, "We have now been able to position ourselves as a developing country. We will establish ourselves as a developed country in the future."Bangladesh has gained the status of a developing country. Now, no-one can look down on Bangladesh. "The Awami League chief underscored the importance her government attaches to education and said, "When I formed the government in 1996, I was surprised to see that there was no allocation for science, no allocation for research. Students lost interest in studying science.""But if we look at the world, science and technology are a way for us to make progress. How can a nation move forward without research or science and technology education? Because in the age of science, new inventions are constantly being made. We have to keep pace with it. "The Awami League government has taken various initiatives for the expansion of science education besides allocating a separate fund for research in the budget."Since winning all the elections from 2008 onwards, we have had the opportunity to be in government for a long time and have continuity of government, which has enabled us to meet the basic needs of the people today," she said. "I think that Bangladesh is moving forward and no-one can stop this progress. When even the coronavirus couldn't derail our progress, I don't think anyone can. This achievement has been possible through the cooperation of all." Minister for Science and Technology Yeafesh Osman later handed over cheques for the 'Bangabandhu Science and Technology Fellowship', NST Fellowship and Special Research Grant on behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Osmani Memorial Auditorium. - bdnews24.com