Letter To the Editor

Address reckless motorcycling  

Published : Friday, 5 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

Dear Sir
Motorbikes have become one of the most popular modes of transport in the country due to availability in rural area as well as cheap price in Ride Sharing in urban area.

However, experts found a positive link between the growth in numbers of motorbikes and the rise in the number of road accidents. It is true that the motorbike is a common vehicle to move quickly from one place to another, but in the same time, it is a matter of great concern to the commuters for reckless driving. Young people are driving motorbike professionally as a means of earning across the country. Gradually, it is replacing the bi-cycle in our everyday life. Reckless driving is risky not only for the single journey but also for life. Most of the motorbike drivers don't use helmet at all which is mandatory. They rarely care for the traffic rules road safety. Competition is a common phenomenon. Driving on footpath is also a common matter which caused accident.

Law enforcing agencies should be strict in implementing the traffic law so that drivers are bound to follow the traffic rules. Reckless driver should bear in mind that life is more valuable than time.

Md Zillur Rahaman
Gandaria Dhaka



