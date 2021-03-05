Youth electrocuted at Kamalnagar

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR, Mar 4: A young man was electrocuted in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

Deceased Md Jahangir Alam, 23, was the son of Md Faruq, a resident of Ward No. 5 under Char Martin Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Jahangir came in contact with a live electric wire at his house in the morning, which left him critically injured.

He was rushed to Kamalnagar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.



