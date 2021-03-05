Video
Friday, 5 March, 2021
Countryside

Youth electrocuted at Kamalnagar

Published : Friday, 5 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Our Correspondent

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR, Mar 4: A young man was electrocuted in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.
Deceased Md Jahangir Alam, 23, was the son of Md Faruq, a resident of Ward No. 5 under Char Martin Union in the upazila.
Local sources said Jahangir came in contact with a live electric wire at his house in the morning, which left him critically injured.
He was rushed to Kamalnagar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.


