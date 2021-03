Bhola District administration organised a preparation meeting at the seminar room







Bhola District administration organised a preparation meeting at the seminar room in the DC office in the town on Wednesday on the occasion of the birthday of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on March 17, Mass Killing Day on March 25 and Independence Day on March 26. DC Mohammad Masud Alam Siddiq attended the meeting as chief guest. photo: observer