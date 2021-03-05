Four unnatural deaths in two dists

Four people including a woman and two minor boys died in separate unnatural incidents in two districts- Mymensingh and Laxmipur, on Wednesday.

BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: Three people including a minor boy and his mother died inhaling toxic gas in a septic tank in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Sreemoti Ruli, 30, and her son, Rahit, 3, and construction worker Hridoy Hossain, 22.

Local sources said Rahit slipped into a septic tank of Provita Group at Bagar Bazar in the afternoon while playing nearby it.

Ruli immediately jumped into the tank to save his son. As she did not get up, Hridoy also went down to rescue them. But, they all died inhaling toxic gas in the tank.

Being informed, fire service personnel rushed there and recovered the bodies, said Manim Sarwar, in-charge of Trishal Fire Service and Civil Defence.

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: A nine-year-old boy, who was injured after falling from a coconut tree in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Sunday, died at Noakhali General Hospital on Wednesday morning.

Deceased Md Imran Hossain was the son of Yusuf Hossain of Miapara Village under Hazirhat Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Imran fell from a coconut tree nearby the house on Sunday, which left him critically injured.

He was rushed to Kamalnagar Upazila Health Complex first and later, shifted to Noakhali General Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.

Later, he died there on Wednesday morning while undergoing treatment.








