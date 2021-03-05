Three found dead in three districts

Three people including a woman were found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Tangail, Patuakhali and Kurigram, on Wednesday.

MIRZAPUR, TANGAIL: Police recovered the body of an elderly man in Mirzapur Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon eight days after he went missing.

The deceased was identified as Hazrat Molla, 60, a resident of Dewbhog Uttarpara Village under Mohera Union in the upazila.

The deceased's wife Moni Begum said Hazrat along with his son Sujon Molla went out to irrigate a pond in Kumulli Beel in the afternoon of February 23. At night, he sent his son to home and continued the act.

He had been missing since the night. They searched everywhere but did not find him.

However, she lodged a general diary with Mirzapur Police Station (PS) in this connection.

Later, locals spotted the body in the beel in on Wednesday morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body in the afternoon and sent it to Tangail Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) of Mirzapur PS Md Gias Uddin confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind his death is still sketchy.

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: Police recovered the floating body of a man from a canal in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 38, could not be known immediately.

Police sources said locals spotted the body in Kalaiya-Dashmina Canal in Langra Munshir Pool area under Daspara Union at dawn and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Patuakhali Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Bauphal PS OC Mostafizur Rahman confirmed the incident.

RAJIBPUR, KURIGRAM: Police recovered the hanging body of a woman from Rajibpur Upazila in the district on Wednesday dawn.

The deceased was identified as Sayeda Begum, 45, wife of late Sona Uddin, a resident of Dakshinkacharipara Village in the upazila.

The deceased's daughter Shakila said she spotted her mother's body hanging from a tree nearby the house at dawn.

Hearing her scream, locals rushed there and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Kurigram Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the deceased's family members said Sayeda had been at loggerhead with her neighbours over land and gateway to home for long.

Following this, she had a quarrel on Tuesday night.

The neighbours might have killed Sayeda and hanged her body from the body, the family members alleged.

Rajibpur PS OC (Investigation) Nazmul Alam confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter.









