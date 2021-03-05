Five killed in road mishaps in three districts

Five people including a woman were killed and 12 others injured in separate road accidents in three districts- Faridpur, Netrakona and Mymensingh, on Wednesday.

FARIDPUR: Nagarkanda Municipality mayor Nimai Chandra Sarkar was seriously injured while his wife, son and a party colleague were killed in a road accident on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway in the district on Wednesday night.

Nine others were also injured at that time.

The accident occurred on the highway at Kaler intersection in Nagarkanda upazila at around 9:30pm when a state-run passenger bus collided with a microbus carrying the 50-year-old mayor, his family members and some party colleagues home from a programme in Bhanga Upazila.

Officer-in-Charge of Nagarkanda Police Station (PS) Omar Faruk said Sanchita Sarkar, the 38-year-old wife of the mayor, their son Gourab Sarkar, 23, and Kamal Matubbar, 38, joint general secretary of Nagarkanda Municipality Unit Juba League, died on the spot in the impact of the crash.

While the Mayor was taken to Faridpur Medical College and Hospital, the other injured were admitted to a local hospital.

The Mayor was airlifted to Dhaka from Faridpur by an air ambulance of Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) at around 1:10am on Thursday as his condition continued to be critical, said Md Shahidul Islam, inspector (operations) of Faridpur Kotwali PS.

He is being treated at Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka, the official added.

NETRAKONA: A motorcyclist was killed and another injured as a truck hit the vehicle in Purbadhala Upazila of the district on Wednesday night. The deceased was identified as Habul Fakir, 55, hailed from Achintapur Village in Gouripur Upazila of the district.

Police and local sources said a truck hit a motorcycle carrying three persons in Jalshuka Kumudganj area on the Shyamganj-Birishiri Road at around 10pm, which left Habul dead on the spot and another critically injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the law enforcers seized the truck, but its driver managed to flee.

Sub-Inspector of Shyamganj Highway PS Nayan Das confirmed the incident.

BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: A man was killed and his minor child injured in a road accident in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Moniruzzaman Rubel, 35, son of Manzurul Alam of Ragamara area in Trishal Upazila. He along with his family members lived in Bhandab Village under Bhaluka Municipality.

Police sources said a passenger-laden bus of 'Saukhin Paribahan' hit a motorcycle carrying Rubel and his minor child Liam in College Gate area on the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway, leaving him Rubel dead on the spot and the child injured.

The injured child was rushed to Bhaluka Government Hospital.

Highway Police In-Charge Mashiur Rahman confirmed the incident.







