Friday, 5 March, 2021, 9:00 AM
Rice price on rise in Dinajpur

Millers blamed for controlling markets

Published : Friday, 5 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Md Delwar Hossain

DINAJPUR, Mar 4: Rice prices in different haats and bazaars of the district are on the rise.
According to field sources, rice mills are controlling all haats and bazaars in the district. In this situation, day-earning people have fallen in hardship.
The governmental initiative has been taken to check the soaring price hike; but it cannot be contained anyway.
In the local bazaars, all varieties of rice have registered a rise by Taka three to four.
In the last one and a half months, per kg rice price increased by Taka eight to nine.
Farmers and importers said, as there is no stock of paddy with farmers; rice millers are keeping the rice bazaars under their control.
Bahadur Bazar and Chak Bazar are the main rice markets in the district. In these bazaars, rice prices continued increasing over the last one week. Per kg minicat was selling at Tk 62 against previous Tk 58; BR-28 at Tk 58 against Tk 54; and gutiswarno at Tk 52 against Tk 48.
Per bag rice price has increased by Tk 150 to 200.
Market sources said, like other districts of the country, rice prices continued the up-track in Dinajpur since the beginning of the Aman season.
Retail-level rice traders are blaming  millers for the uptrend.
A leader of Dinajpur Rice Mills Owners Association Sahidur Rahman Mohan Patwary said, the rice price has gone up with the price hike of paddy in bazaars; but most of the paddy are stocked with the millers; farmers are also keeping stocks of paddy.
Farmers in Raniganj Village of  Sundarban Union No.-2 of Sadar Upazila like Bimal Chandra Shil and Dinesh Roy said, they sold out their Aman paddy soon after harvesting to pay debts and collect some money for the next  farming.
 According to reliable sources, they are the millers who have stocked paddy after purchasing from farmers; and they are controlling the rice bazaar.
President of Dinajpur Rice Mills Owners Group Mosaddek Hossain said, millers did not purchase paddy on ground of high prices; as a result, they could not take part in the collection campaign of Aman paddy.
The plain point is, most of the mill owners are not husking rice; so there is no scope for them to raise the rice price.
President of Import-Export Group in Hili Land Port Harun-ur-Rashid said, only five per cent of the market demand is being imported from abroad; it is not possible to control the market by these five per cent.
Still more than 25 per cent rice is stocked in mills, he mentioned. So the rice market is being controlled by the millers, he mentioned.
Sources at Dinajpur Agriculture office said, this year, a total of 2.60 lakh hectares of land were brought under Aman cultivation in the district; about eight lakh tonnes of rice have been produced.


