RAJSHAHI, Mar 4: Some 64 people have been recovered from coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Sunday morning.

With this, the total recovery cases from the virus rose to 24,250 here.

Of the newly recovered, 55 people are in Sirajganj, two in Rajshahi, two in Naogaon and five in Bogura districts.

Rajshahi Divisional Health Department confirmed the information on Sunday.