Alhaj A Matin Sarker, former municipality chairman of Narsingdi and vice-president of District Awami League, died at his residence at Kandapara in the town at around 8:25pm on Wednesday. He was 70. The photo shows a number of people attending his namaz-e-janaza held on Duttapara Eidgah Field after Johr prayer on Thursday. Later, he was buried at Purba Duttapara Darul Ulum Madrasa Graveyard. He left wife, three sons and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death. photo: observer