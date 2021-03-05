Video
Home Countryside

One more dies of Covid-19 in Rajshahi Division

Published : Friday, 5 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Mar 4: One more person died of coronavirus in the division on Wednesday.
With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 397 here.
Meanwhile, 10 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 25,675 in the division.
Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder confirmed the information through a press release on Thursday noon.
He said the highest 251 patients have, so far, died in Bogura while 55 died in Rajshahi.
Apart from this, 14 people died in Chapainawabganj, 26 in Naogaon, 12 in Natore, 10 in Joypurhat, 18 in Sirajganj and 11 in Pabna districts.
Among the total infected, 24,297 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus and 2,997 are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals in the division.


