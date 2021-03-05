Construction worker killed in Sirajganj

SIRAJGANJ, Mar 4: A construction worker was killed at Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

Deceased Nazrul Islam, 41, was a resident of Raghunathpur village in the upazila.

Police sources said Nazrul was locked in a scuffle with a man in front of Shaheed M Mansur Ali Medical College in Shialkol area around 9 pm over sitting in an auto-rickshaw.

At one point, the man hacked Nazrul indiscriminately and fled the scene.

Nazrul died on the way to hospital.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sadar Police Station Bahaduddin Faruki said the body was sent to Sirajganj 250 bed Bangamata Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue.







