Eight nabbed with drugs in five districts

Eight people including a woman and a local leader of Juba League were arrested with drugs in separate drives in five districts- Kurigram, Laxmipur, Kishoreganj, Bogura and Tangail, in two days.

FULBARI, KURIGRAM: Two people were detained along with yaba tablets and phensedyl in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The detained persons are Liton Mia, 28, and Subhash Chandra Rai, 27.

Police sources said a team of the law enforcers raided Liton's house in Uttarkuti Chandrakhana Village at around 9pm and detained them red-handed with 171 bottles of phensedyl and 90 yaba tablets.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Fulbari Police Station (PS) Razib Kumar Rai confirmed the matter, adding that a case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed in this connection.

LAXMIPUR: Members of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC), in a drive, arrested a woman with 18 yaba tablets from Ramgati Upazila in the district on Wednesday night.

The arrested person is Amirunnesa, 45, wife of Md Nagar Mia of Sujangram Village under Char Alexander Union in the upazila.

Ramgati PS OC Mohammad Solaiman said on information, members of DNC conducted a drive in Sujangram area at night and arrested her with the yaba tablets.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Ramgati PS, the arrested was produced before the court on Thursday, the OC added.

KISHOREGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in separate drives, arrested two people with 1.5kg of hemp from Sadar Upazila in the district on Wednesday.

The arrested persons are Md Rubel Mia, 24, son of Md Siraj Mia of Sagra Village, and Md Milon Mia, 25, son of late Sadak Mia of the upazila.

Deputy Director of RAB- 14 (CPC- 2) Company Commander Lt Shovon Khan said a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Muslimpara area and arrested Md Rubel Mia with 500gm of hemp.

On the other hand, RAB members conducted another drive in Puleghat area and arrested Milon Mia with 1kg of hemp.

Two separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act were filed with Kishoreganj Model PS in these connections, the official added.

BOGURA: Police, in separate drives, arrested two people including a local leader of Juba League with 200gm of hemp and 25 yaba tablets from Dhunat Upazila in the district on Tuesday night.

The arrested persons are Bhandarbari Union Unit Juba League President Ripon Mia, 36, son of Jalal Uddin Akanda, a resident of Madhabdanga Village, and Shafiqul Islam Shafiq, 50, son of Momtaz Uddin of Hatiarpara Village under Chikashi Union in the upazila.

Police sources said on information, police arrested Ripon with 25 yaba tablets from Bakshapara area and Shafiq along with 200gm of hemp from his house at night.

After filing of separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act with Dhunat PS, the arrested were sent to jail on Wednesday noon following court order.

Dhunat PS OC Kripa Sindhu Bala confirmed the matter.

MIRZAPUR, TANGAIL: Police, in a drive, arrested a drug dealer along with 100 yaba tablets in Mirzapur Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.

The arrested person is Rabbi Sarker, 26, son of Abdur Rauf Sarker, a resident of Matiakhola Chiteshwari Village under Azgana Union in the upazila.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Mirzapur PS Fayez Uddin said a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Hossain Market area under Banshtail Union in the evening and arrested Rabbi with the yaba tablets.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with the PS, the arrested was produced before the court on Wednesday afternoon, the SI added.





