Two drown in two districts

Two people drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Netrakona and Khagrachhari, recently.

NETRAKONA: A minor boy drowned in a ditch in Atpara Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Mahin Islam Raad, 3, son of Ruhul Amin of Tarachadpur Village under Sukhari Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Mahin fell in a ditch nearby the house at noon, while his family members were unaware about it.

Later, locals rescued him from the ditch and rushed to Atpara Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Officer-in-Charge of Atpara Police Station (PS) Jafar Iqbal confirmed the incident.

RAMGARH, KHAGRACHHARI: A schoolboy drowned in the Feni River in Ramgarh Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Sajib Bahadur, 12, a seventh grader at Ramgarh Government High School. He was the son of Karna Bahadur, a resident of Balturam Tila Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Sajib along with his friends went to the river to take bath in the afternoon. But, he went missing in the river while others managed to swim shore.

Later, locals conducted a rescue operation and recovered the body.

Sub-Inspector of Ramgarh PS Mujibur Rahman Shishu confirmed the incident.







