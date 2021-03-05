Video
Friday, 5 March, 2021
Countryside

Illegal soil cutting goes unabated at Mirzapur

Bridge, houses come under threat of river erosion

Published : Friday, 5 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Our Correspondent

Bir Muktijoddha Ekabbar Hossain Bridge falls under risk due to illegal soil cutting. photo: observer

MIRZAPUR, TANGAIL, Mar 4: Unabated soil lifting is taking place in Mirzapur Upazila of the district in a festive manner.
There is an allegation that an influential section is earning lakhs of taka by lifting soil illegally in this upazila.
Due to sand lifting, Bir Muktijoddha Ekabbar Hossain Bridge and croplands in the northern area of the upazila have fallen under  erosion threat. At the same time, many families living on the river bank are also passing days in fear of erosion.
A visit found the men of the influential section was cutting soil in dark night; after cutting, soil is being taken by big and small drum trucks to different places for sale. Soil is also being taken to different brick fields.
But soil traders claim, they are selling the soil for development in the area.  Some locals said, they have to face many problems if they say anything as they are very influential.  
Many families cannot complain even to the local administration in fear of them.
Most of them are conducting the soil business using their partisan identities, they mentioned.  
A visit to Sawdagorpara and Bangshi River area found the Bir Muktijoddha Ekabbar Hossain Bridge has been under the erosion threat; houses along the river banks are set to be eroded.
In several places of Bhawra Union including Sarishadair, Sarkarpara, Marishanpara, the influential section is cutting top soil and selling the soil in other places.
As a result, marginal farmers in these areas are passing days in hardship as these lands are no longer cultivable.  
Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Abdul Malek said, none has been given permission to cut soil; 10-wheel drum truck has been banned.
If anybody cut soils illegally, action will be taken instantly, he warned.
He gave assurance of taking quick measures to stop soil-cut.


