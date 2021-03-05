Video
Friday, 5 March, 2021
Foreign News

ICC opens Israel-Palestine war crimes probe

Published : Friday, 5 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

THE HAGUE, Mar 4: The International Criminal Court opened a formal investigation on Wednesday into alleged war crimes in the Palestinian territories, in a move blasted by Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu as the "essence of anti-Semitism".
Palestinian authorities hailed the decision by ICC chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda as an "urgent and necessary" probe into the situation in the blockaded Gaza Strip along with the Israeli-occupied West Bank and east Jerusalem since June 2014.
The move plunges The Hague-based tribunal -- which has faced frequent criticism by Israel and its ally the United States -- into the midst of one of the world's most bitter conflicts and risks inflaming an already tense situation.
Washington said it was "disappointed", and State Department spokesman Ned Price said the US would "firmly oppose" the move.    -AFP


