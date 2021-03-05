‘Stop murdering’ protesters: UN

GENEVA, Mar 4: Defiant anti-coup protesters returned to the streets across Myanmar on Thursday after the deadliest day of the junta's crackdown, as the United Nations called on the military to "stop murdering" civilians.

UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet on Thursday urged security forces to "halt their vicious crackdown on peaceful protesters". "Myanmar's military must stop murdering and jailing protesters," she said in a statement. "It is utterly abhorrent that security forces are firing live ammunition against peaceful protesters across the country."

State-run media on Thursday blamed the "riots" on protesters and said security forces "used only crowd control weapons to keep the injuries to a minimum". Demonstrators returned to the streets again in Yangon and Mandalay, the nation's two biggest cities, as well as other towns that have been hotspots for unrest.

Hundreds of mourners gathered in Myanmar on Thursday for the funeral of a 19-year-old protester shot and killed at a demonstration against military rule. Kyal Sin always let her clothes do the talking -- at one Myanmar anti-coup rally, she taped a sign onto the back of her black jacket: "We need democracy. Justice for Myanmar. Respect our votes."

Weeks later, when the 19-year-old was gunned down Wednesday at a protest on the streets of Myanmar's second largest city Mandalay, her t-shirt read: "Everything will be ok". The slogan has become a poignant refrain echoing across social media, and thousands turned out for her funeral in Mandalay on Thursday.

For Kyal Sin, nicknamed "Angel", restoring her country's fragile democracy trumped concerns about her own safety as she protested for an end to military rule. The young dance enthusiast joined hundreds of thousands across the country calling for the release of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who has been in detention since the military took over on February 1.

Before going to a demonstration this week, she listed her blood type on her Facebook page, her phone number, and said her organs were available for donation if anything were to happen to her.

Footage posted on social media shows Kyal Sin's final moments during a demonstration that turned violent -- crawling along the road and running for cover amid the sounds of gunfire and a plume of tear gas.

A doctor confirmed to AFP she had been shot in the head. In the hours following news of Kyal Sin's death, tributes flooded online, with artwork created of her striking a crouching pose on the day of her death.

On her Facebook page, she showed a different side -- posting videos of her dance moves, selfies of her outfits, and showcasing her close relationship with her father.

