Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 5 March, 2021, 8:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

‘Stop murdering’ protesters: UN

Myanmar mourns teen killed protesting

Published : Friday, 5 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

GENEVA, Mar 4: Defiant anti-coup protesters returned to the streets across Myanmar on Thursday after the deadliest day of the junta's crackdown, as the United Nations called on the military to "stop murdering" civilians.
UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet on Thursday urged security forces to "halt their vicious crackdown on peaceful protesters".  "Myanmar's military must stop murdering and jailing protesters," she said in a statement. "It is utterly abhorrent that security forces are firing live ammunition against peaceful protesters across the country."
State-run media on Thursday blamed the "riots" on protesters and said security forces "used only crowd control weapons to keep the injuries to a minimum".  Demonstrators returned to the streets again in Yangon and Mandalay, the nation's two biggest cities, as well as other towns that have been hotspots for unrest.
Hundreds of mourners gathered in Myanmar on Thursday for the funeral of a 19-year-old protester shot and killed at a demonstration against military rule. Kyal Sin always let her clothes do the talking -- at one Myanmar anti-coup rally, she taped a sign onto the back of her black jacket: "We need democracy. Justice for Myanmar. Respect our votes."
Weeks later, when the 19-year-old was gunned down Wednesday at a protest on the streets of Myanmar's second largest city Mandalay, her t-shirt read: "Everything will be ok". The slogan has become a poignant refrain echoing across social media, and thousands turned out for her funeral in Mandalay on Thursday.
For Kyal Sin, nicknamed "Angel", restoring her country's fragile democracy trumped concerns about her own safety as she protested for an end to military rule. The young dance enthusiast joined hundreds of thousands across the country calling for the release of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who has been in detention since the military took over on February 1.
Before going to a demonstration this week, she listed her blood type on her Facebook page, her phone number, and said her organs were available for donation if anything were to happen to her.
Footage posted on social media shows Kyal Sin's final moments during a demonstration that turned violent -- crawling along the road and running for cover amid the sounds of gunfire and a plume of tear gas.
A doctor confirmed to AFP she had been shot in the head. In the hours following news of Kyal Sin's death, tributes flooded online, with artwork created of her striking a crouching pose on the day of her death.
On her Facebook page, she showed a different side -- posting videos of her dance moves, selfies of her outfits, and showcasing her close relationship with her father.
In the hours following news of Kyal Sin's death, tributes flooded online, with artwork created of her striking a crouching pose on the day of her death.
On her Facebook page, she showed a different side -- posting videos of her dance moves, selfies of her outfits, and showcasing her close relationship with her father.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ICC opens Israel-Palestine war crimes probe
Pro-democracy activist Leung Kwok-hung, also known as "Long Hair,"
High alert at US Capitol
Nepal Maoists to abandon violence under deal with govt
‘Stop murdering’ protesters: UN
Queen Elizabeth II’s husband has ‘successful’ heart procedure
William Burns to lead CIA
13 dead in California collision


Latest News
AstraZeneca vaccine exports to Australia halted
Ctg Jail super, jailer, physicians sued for torture and attempted murder
Ex-Jamalpur DC Kabir won’t get promotion
'I will shoot whoever I see': Myanmar soldiers use TikTok to threaten protesters
Algeria welcomes France's admission it killed independence figure
Vessel-loaded first set of metro-train departs Japan for Mongla
BNP shows ‘artificial love’ for people: Quader
DNC to get arms to deal with drug dealers
Testimony in Abrar murder trial ends
BNP calls for repealing Digital Security Act immediately
Most Read News
HT Imam is no more
J Shankar in Dhaka
Electoral violence in Bangladesh
Suspected drug trader killed in 'RAB gunfight'
Juba Dal holding protest rally at Press Club
Man held at Dhaka airport with gold worth Tk 3.20cr
Prime Minister receives Covid-19 vaccine
Cartoonist Kishore freed from jail
HT Imam's janaza held in Sirajganj, body brought in Dhaka
2020, an unforgettable year
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft