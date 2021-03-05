

Queen Elizabeth II’s husband has ‘successful’ heart procedure

Royal officials said the Duke of Edinburgh, as he is formally known, "underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at St Bartholomew's Hospital" on Wednesday.

"His Royal Highness will remain in hospital for treatment, rest and recuperation for a number of days," they added.

Philip has now spent more than two weeks in hospital, his longest every stay, raising fears for his health because of his advanced age.

He will turn 100 on June 10.

The prince was first admitted to the private King Edward VII Hospital in central London on February 16.

Buckingham Palace said initially that he was expected to stay there for a "few days" after walking in unaided. -AFP







