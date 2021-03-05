Video
Friday, 5 March, 2021
Pakistan Super League cricket suspended over coronavirus cases

Published : Friday, 5 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

KARACHI, MARCH 4: The Pakistan Super League was suspended on Thursday after seven players tested positive for the coronavirus, the country's cricket board said.
The Twenty20 competition, which started on February 20, was put on hold "with immediate effect", a Pakistan Cricket Board statement said.
"The decision was made after seven cases were reported in the competition," a statement on the Pakistan Cricket Board website said.
The PCB "will focus on the safe and secure passage of all participants, and arrange repeat PCR tests, vaccines and isolation facilities to the six participating sides", it added.
The seven players included Australian spinner Fawad Ahmed, England's Tom Banton and Mohammad Faizan, who represents Lahore.
Australian all-rounder Daniel Christian withdrew from the competition over fears of catching the virus and planned to fly out on Thursday.    -AFP


