National archery conclude with DAAC domination



Three Gold Medal Winner Abdur Rahman Alif. photo: BAF

Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothistan placed at the second positionin the medal tally by winning also seven medals including three gold, two silver and two bronze medals while Bangladesh Police Archery Club stand at third position in the medal tally with nine medals, including one gold, four silver and equal number of bronze medals.

Bangladesh Ansar secured total six medals including one gold, one silver and two bronze medals while Dhaka DSA got only one silver medal in the championship.

Youth and Sports Ministry's Additional Secretary (Sports-1) Mohammad Abdul Karim was the chief guest in the closing ceremony and distributed the prizes after the championship.

Cox's Bazar Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Mamunur Rashid, Bangladesh Archery Federation (BAF) president Lieutenant General Mohammad Moinul Islam (retd.), BAF vice presidents Anisur Rahman Dipu and BAF general secretary Kazi Rajib Uddin Ahmed Chapal, were among others, also present in the closing ceremony. -BSS







