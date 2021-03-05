Video
Saif SC meet Brothers Union today

Published : Friday, 5 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

Saif Sporting Club face Brothers Union Club in a match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Football to be held today (Friday) at Bangabandhu National Stadium.
The match kicks off at 4 pm.
Saif SC, who finished as runners-up in the Federation Cup, currently stand at sixth position in the points table with 19 points, equal with Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited who stand at fifth spot, from 11 matches which included six victories while the all-orange Gopibagh outfit Brothers Union Club is placed at twelfth spot with five points from 11 outings including a lone victory.
In another match of Friday's fixture, Rahtamganj Muslim and Friends Society play against Arambagh Krira Sangha at Bir Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj.
The match begins at 3 pm.
The old Dhaka outfit Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society currently stand at ninth position in the points table with 10 points from 11 matches which included two victories while bottom-ranked Arambagh Krira Sangha collected only one point from 11 outings.     -BSS


