Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 5 March, 2021, 8:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Rajasthan won't force Mustafizur to play IPL

Published : Friday, 5 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

Rajasthan won't force Mustafizur to play IPL

Rajasthan won't force Mustafizur to play IPL

Ranjit Barthakur, the chairman of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals, said his team would not force Mustafizur Rahman to play for them in the cash-rich tournament, considering Bangladesh's interests.
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has already said it will not be stingy in giving a no-objection letter to the left-arm pacer. But Mustafiz is looking after the interests of the country first. He has made it clear that if he is called up for the upcoming Sri Lanka series, he will play for the country instead of playing in the IPL. However, if the team management does not include him in the team, then he will play in the IPL.
"We have roped in Fizz (Mustafizur Rahman) in our squad, we have bid for him," he said. "Maybe he will play but his responsibility to the country comes first, then Rajasthan Royals. So let's see what happens. I think he will be called up for the national team, if that is not the case then we are here for him."
Barthakur also said that they are very interested in opening a fan base of Rajasthan Royals in Bangladesh.
"One thing is, we have a very good fan base in this country. After Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings, our fan base is at number three here. Therefore we want to increase our fan base in Bangladesh and North-East India," he added.
The Rajasthan Royals delegation visited the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur today. BCB officials who were aware of their visit said the IPL franchise is quite pleased to see the facilities of the stadium.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Barca reach Spanish Cup final
Pakistan Super League cricket suspended over coronavirus cases
National archery conclude with DAAC domination
Patel, Ashwin spin England out for 205 in final Test
Saif SC meet Brothers Union today
Rajasthan won't force Mustafizur to play IPL
Bangladesh out to cope with New Zealand condition
Pollard hits six sixes off hat-trick man Dananjaya in T20 triumph


Latest News
AstraZeneca vaccine exports to Australia halted
Ctg Jail super, jailer, physicians sued for torture and attempted murder
Ex-Jamalpur DC Kabir won’t get promotion
'I will shoot whoever I see': Myanmar soldiers use TikTok to threaten protesters
Algeria welcomes France's admission it killed independence figure
Vessel-loaded first set of metro-train departs Japan for Mongla
BNP shows ‘artificial love’ for people: Quader
DNC to get arms to deal with drug dealers
Testimony in Abrar murder trial ends
BNP calls for repealing Digital Security Act immediately
Most Read News
HT Imam is no more
J Shankar in Dhaka
Electoral violence in Bangladesh
Suspected drug trader killed in 'RAB gunfight'
Juba Dal holding protest rally at Press Club
Man held at Dhaka airport with gold worth Tk 3.20cr
Prime Minister receives Covid-19 vaccine
Cartoonist Kishore freed from jail
HT Imam's janaza held in Sirajganj, body brought in Dhaka
2020, an unforgettable year
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft