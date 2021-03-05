

Rajasthan won't force Mustafizur to play IPL

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has already said it will not be stingy in giving a no-objection letter to the left-arm pacer. But Mustafiz is looking after the interests of the country first. He has made it clear that if he is called up for the upcoming Sri Lanka series, he will play for the country instead of playing in the IPL. However, if the team management does not include him in the team, then he will play in the IPL.

"We have roped in Fizz (Mustafizur Rahman) in our squad, we have bid for him," he said. "Maybe he will play but his responsibility to the country comes first, then Rajasthan Royals. So let's see what happens. I think he will be called up for the national team, if that is not the case then we are here for him."

Barthakur also said that they are very interested in opening a fan base of Rajasthan Royals in Bangladesh.

"One thing is, we have a very good fan base in this country. After Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings, our fan base is at number three here. Therefore we want to increase our fan base in Bangladesh and North-East India," he added.

The Rajasthan Royals delegation visited the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur today. BCB officials who were aware of their visit said the IPL franchise is quite pleased to see the facilities of the stadium. -BSS







