Bangladesh out to cope with New Zealand condition



Mohammad Saifuddin speaks following Bangladesh Team's practice session on Thursday (March 4) at Lincoln Green. photo:: screenshot

They will continue this small group training till the 14th day of the quarantine after which they will be allowed to begin formal training session at Queenstown.

Bangladesh all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin however said that at first they would try to adjust with the New Zealand condition during their small group training session.

"In the first day of the group training, we practiced short and high catch before doing the original practice," Saifuddin said in a recorded video message sent by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Thursday.

"Weather and air of New Zealand has been a factor for the visiting side always and therefore, we wanted to adjust with this condition by doing the catching practice. Thereafter we did bowling and batting in a small session and lastly we worked with our fitness," he added.

He went on to saying: "During the last seven days, we couldn't do enough fitness training since we were in room quarantine. That's why as per the instruction of the trainer we did our running. Hopefully we will adjust ourselves with the condition with this small group training."

The Tigers' record against New Zealand in Black Caps den is abysmal as they are yet to register any victory over the Kiwis despite playing 26 matches which included nine Tests, 13 ODIs and four T20 Internationals.

Saifuddin said this time they will try to break the jinx as they came here with high expectations.

"In ODI cricket, we believe we are good enough. So if we all can perform to our potential, the result will be in our favour," he remarked.

"There will be a T20 International series also and we know we had a dismal record here. We'll try to leave the country with something. That's what I can say at the moment."

Bangladesh will play the first ODI against New Zealand on March 20 at University of Otago in Dunedin. The second ODI is on March 23 at Hagley Oval in Christchurch and the third ODI is at Basin Reserve in Wellington on March 26.

The first and third ODI will start at 4:00 am Bangladesh Time and the second one will begin at Bangladesh Time 7:00 am. The first T20 of the series will be held at Seddon Park, Hamilton on March 28 and starts at 7:00 am Bangladesh time.

The second ODI is at McLean Park, Napier on March 30 while the third T20 is at Eden Park, Auckland on April 1. The second and third T20 will start at 12:00pm Bangladesh time. -BSS







