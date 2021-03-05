realme brings smartphone with 108MP camera

realme, a popular brand among the youth, has for the first time brought smartphone facilitated with 108 MP camera. This interesting feature of the realme 8 series smartphones was unveiled at the online Camera Innovation Event held on Tuesday.

With sharper photo quality, the world's first tilt-shift time-lapse video, starry time-lapse video and new portrait filters, realme upcoming 8 series will boast this 108MP camera setup which will definitely take the trendsetting photography to a new height and any user will fall in love with its 108 MP camera, says a press release.

Equipped with the latest generation of 108MP sensor HM2 as the primary camera, 9-in-1pixel binning, ISOCELL Plus and Smart-ISO, smartphones of realme 8 series will now be able to capture stunning photos with vivid colors and sharp details defying any light barrier.

In-sensor zoom technology will only use the 12 megapixels mapped with the zoomed part to generate an image. After processing an image with clarity enhancement algorithm, a 3x photo from realme phones will even be better than some optical telephoto lenses in terms of sharpness.

Launched for the first time, realme has come up with an exclusive time-lapse video algorithm based on starry photos. It will take 480s to shoot 30 photos and then generate a 1s time-lapse video, which means the time-lapse mode can show the perpetual changing universes at 480 times faster speed.

Another feature tilt-shift photography is achieved with the help of expensive tilt-shift lenses, which can make only a part of the photo appear clear and keep all other parts out of focus to create a sense of a miniature world.

The 108 MP camera of realme 8 series has really set the trend in terms of technology. Tech lovers are speculating that the latest smartphones of 8 series will be launched in the country's market very soon.