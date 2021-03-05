Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 5 March, 2021, 8:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

realme brings smartphone with 108MP camera

Published : Friday, 5 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Business Desk

realme, a popular brand among the youth, has for the first time brought smartphone facilitated with 108 MP camera. This interesting feature of the realme 8 series smartphones was unveiled at the online Camera Innovation Event held on Tuesday.
With sharper photo quality, the world's first tilt-shift time-lapse video, starry time-lapse video and new portrait filters, realme upcoming 8 series will boast this 108MP camera setup which will definitely take the trendsetting photography to a new height and any user will fall in love with its 108 MP camera, says a press release.  
Equipped with the latest generation of 108MP sensor HM2 as the primary camera, 9-in-1pixel binning, ISOCELL Plus and Smart-ISO, smartphones of realme 8 series will now be able to capture stunning photos with vivid colors and sharp details defying any light barrier.
In-sensor zoom technology will only use the 12 megapixels mapped with the zoomed part to generate an image. After processing an image with clarity enhancement algorithm, a 3x photo from realme phones will even be better than some optical telephoto lenses in terms of sharpness.
Launched for the first time, realme has come up with an exclusive time-lapse video algorithm based on starry photos. It will take 480s to shoot 30 photos and then generate a 1s time-lapse video, which means the time-lapse mode can show the perpetual changing universes at 480 times faster speed.
Another feature tilt-shift photography is achieved with the help of expensive tilt-shift lenses, which can make only a part of the photo appear clear and keep all other parts out of focus to create a sense of a miniature world.
The 108 MP camera of realme 8 series has really set the trend in terms of technology. Tech lovers are speculating that the latest smartphones of 8 series will be launched in the country's market very soon.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
realme brings smartphone with 108MP camera
Singer announces attractive offers on Laptops
Lufthansa posts record annual loss, sees long recovery
ICT Div, Robi to partner digital innovation
Pubali Bank to raise Tk 5b thru perpetual bonds
Shohoz, Seba AgroTech sign business deal
SJIBL 803rd EC meeting held
RAKUB gets new managing director


Latest News
AstraZeneca vaccine exports to Australia halted
Ctg Jail super, jailer, physicians sued for torture and attempted murder
Ex-Jamalpur DC Kabir won’t get promotion
'I will shoot whoever I see': Myanmar soldiers use TikTok to threaten protesters
Algeria welcomes France's admission it killed independence figure
Vessel-loaded first set of metro-train departs Japan for Mongla
BNP shows ‘artificial love’ for people: Quader
DNC to get arms to deal with drug dealers
Testimony in Abrar murder trial ends
BNP calls for repealing Digital Security Act immediately
Most Read News
HT Imam is no more
J Shankar in Dhaka
Electoral violence in Bangladesh
Suspected drug trader killed in 'RAB gunfight'
Juba Dal holding protest rally at Press Club
Man held at Dhaka airport with gold worth Tk 3.20cr
Prime Minister receives Covid-19 vaccine
Cartoonist Kishore freed from jail
HT Imam's janaza held in Sirajganj, body brought in Dhaka
2020, an unforgettable year
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft