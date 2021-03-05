Video
Home Business

Singer announces attractive offers on Laptops

Published : Friday, 5 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Business Desk

Home appliances and electronics retailer Singer Bangladesh is giving attractive offers on Dell and HP Laptops to increase the functionality in people's lives, says a press release.
Laptops have become one of the most crucial devices for everyone due to work-from-home and online classes.
Now, from Singer retail outlets customers can easily purchase any DELL or HP laptop with a cash discount of up to BDT 2,600 and easy instalment facility. Additionally, students will enjoy zero per cent interest on EMI for 8 months, whereas teachers will enjoy it for 10 months.
Recently Singer has also introduced 11th Gen Dell laptops in Bangladesh market and they will bring more new models of 11th Gen laptops for tech-savvy people.


